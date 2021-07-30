First High-School Education Co (FHS) drops 11.77% to Close at $3.45 on July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FHS - Market Data & News Trade

First High-School Education Group Co Ltd - ADR (NYSE: FHS) dropped to close at $3.45 Thursday after losing $0.46 (11.77%) on volume of 125,443 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $3.94 to a low of $3.45 while First High-School Education Co’s market cap now stands at $45,205,902.

About First High-School Education Group Co Ltd - ADR

First High-School Education Group is the largest operator of private high schools in Western China and the third largest operator in China[2]. First High-School Education Group has a network of 19 schools, offering 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters, as of September 30, 2020. All of schools of the Company are strategically located in Western China. The Company aspires to become a leader and innovator of private high school education in China.

Visit First High-School Education Group Co Ltd - ADR’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on First High-School Education Group Co Ltd - ADR and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: First High-School Education Group Co Ltd - ADR’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer