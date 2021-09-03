First Hawaiian (FHB) falls 0.22% to Close at $27.47 on September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FHB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, First Hawaiian INC Inc’s (NASDAQ: FHB) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 0.22% decrease. First Hawaiian opened at $27.55 before trading between $27.79 and $27.35 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw First Hawaiian’s market cap fall to $3,559,711,048 on 366,777 shares -below their 30-day average of 420,679.

First Hawaiian employs around 2100 people with a head office in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About First Hawaiian INC

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

