First Hawaiian (FHB) Climbs 2.80% on March 16

Shares of First Hawaiian INC (NASDAQ: FHB) climbed 2.80% Wednesday.

As of 11:56:47 est, First Hawaiian sits at $29.04 and has risen $0.79 per share.

First Hawaiian has moved 2.43% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 4.13% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-22.

About First Hawaiian INC

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels.

