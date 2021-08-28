First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) falls 0.97% in Light Trading on August 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FGBI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, First Guaranty Bancshares Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: FGBI) stock fell $0.19, accounting for a 0.97% decrease. First Guaranty Bancshares opened at $19.40 before trading between $19.75 and $19.36 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw First Guaranty Bancshares’s market cap fall to $188,590,658 on 1,523 shares -below their 30-day average of 5,697.

First Guaranty Bancshares employs around 349 people with a head office in Hammond, Louisiana.

About First Guaranty Bancshares Inc

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Its primary subsidiary is First Guaranty Bank (FGB), a bank based in Hammond, Louisiana. The bank operates 21 branches. For over 86 years First Guaranty Bank has proudly served the people of Louisiana. With today’s ever changing economy, there is one thing that will not change and that is First Guaranty Bank’s commitment to its customers. With the power to make loan decisions on a local level First Guaranty Bank has the strength to help meet the needs and expectations of its customers. While other banks may come and go, First Guaranty Bank continues to have the power of three generations of banking trust.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

