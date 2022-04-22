First Foundation (FFWM) Falls in Light Trading for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FFWM - Market Data & News Trade

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 2.00% to $23.56 on April 22.

181,476 shares exchanged hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 226,380 shares.

The company's stock has moved 2.90% so far in 2022.

First Foundation shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About First Foundation Inc

First Foundation Inc. and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. First Foundation is comprised of an extraordinary team of financial professionals united around a single cause: to enable growth-minded individuals and businesses to boldly live the life they imagined and preserve the legacy they've worked so hard to build. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial services and the products along with personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Services are offered through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

