First Foundation (FFWM) falls 5.40% to Close at $25.23 on March 1

Today, First Foundation Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: FFWM) stock fell $1.44, accounting for a 5.40% decrease. First Foundation opened at $26.43 before trading between $26.66 and $25.00 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw First Foundation’s market cap fall to $1,137,139,715 on 271,373 shares -below their 30-day average of 339,948.

About First Foundation Inc

First Foundation Inc. and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. First Foundation is comprised of an extraordinary team of financial professionals united around a single cause: to enable growth-minded individuals and businesses to boldly live the life they imagined and preserve the legacy they've worked so hard to build. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial services and the products along with personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Services are offered through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

