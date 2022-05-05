First (FBNC) Falls 3.22% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FBNC - Market Data & News Trade

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) has dropped $1.24 (3.22%) and sits at $37.38, as of 11:55:42 est on May 5.

31,760 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 2.77% over the last 5 days and shares fell 5.84% over the last 30 days.

First anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About First Bancorp

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $7.1 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 101 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business.

