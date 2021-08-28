First Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Vest Equity Buffer ETF - June (YJUN) gains 0.44% on Moderate Volume August 27

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June (CBOE: YJUN) gained to close at $20.32 Friday after gaining $0.0899 (0.44%) on volume of 904 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $20.33 to a low of $20.23 while First Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Vest Equity Buffer ETF - June’s market cap now stands at $12,195,041.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

