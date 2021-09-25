First Exchange-Traded Fund III - First RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) falls 1.44% in Light Trading on September 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RFEM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III - First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Inc’s (NASDAQ: RFEM) stock fell $0.9899, accounting for a 1.44% decrease. First Exchange-Traded Fund III - First RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF opened at $68.01 before trading between $67.98 and $67.79 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw First Exchange-Traded Fund III - First RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s market cap fall to $47,495,136 on 2,381 shares -below their 30-day average of 4,237.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

