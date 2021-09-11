First Exchange-Traded Fund III - First NASDAQ-100 Sector Index Fund (QTEC) falls 0.08% for September 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QTEC - Market Data & News Trade

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III - First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ: QTEC) shares fell 0.08%, or $0.13 per share, to close Friday at $166.96. After opening the day at $168.38, shares of First Exchange-Traded Fund III - First NASDAQ-100 Sector Index Fund fluctuated between $169.29 and $166.96. 59,027 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 73,685. Friday's activity brought First Exchange-Traded Fund III - First NASDAQ-100 Sector Index Fund’s market cap to $3,873,472,334.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

