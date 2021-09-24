First Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Targetome ETF (IGLD) falls 1.08% to Close at $19.68 on September 23

Today, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Inc’s (CBOE: IGLD) stock fell $0.2143, accounting for a 1.08% decrease. First Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Targetome ETF opened at $19.89 before trading between $19.89 and $19.68 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw First Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Targetome ETF’s market cap fall to $28,528,789 on 3,106 shares -below their 30-day average of 16,175.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

