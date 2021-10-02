First Dynamic Europe Equityome Fund (FDEU) falls 0.78% for October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FDEU - Market Data & News Trade

Today, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Inc’s (NYSE: FDEU) stock fell $0.1, accounting for a 0.78% decrease. First Dynamic Europe Equityome Fund opened at $12.86 before trading between $12.90 and $12.73 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw First Dynamic Europe Equityome Fund’s market cap fall to $219,362,189 on 44,731 shares -above their 30-day average of 37,096.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund pursues its objective by investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of equity securities of European companies of any market capitalization, including, but not limited to, common and preferred stocks that pay dividends, depositary receipts, and real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). "Managed Assets" means the total asset value of the Fund minus the sum of the Fund's liabilities other than the principal amount of borrowings, if any.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

