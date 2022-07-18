First Community (FCCO) Rises 7.77% on July 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FCCO - Market Data & News Trade

First Community Corp. (NASDAQ: FCCO) shares moved 7.77%, or $1.42 per share, as on 11:31:39 est today. Since opening at $18.30, 4,530 shares of First Community have traded hands and the stock has traded between $19.70 and $18.43.

Already the company has a YTD change of 11.31%.

First Community is set to release earnings on 2022-07-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on First Community visit the company profile.

About First Community Corp.

First Community Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'FCCO' and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and series, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, and Greenville, South Carolina markets as well as Augusta, Georgia.

To get more information on First Community Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: First Community Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles