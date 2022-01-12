First Community (FCBC) falls 1.17% on Moderate Volume January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FCBC - Market Data & News Trade

First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) shares fell 1.17%, or $0.41 per share, to close Tuesday at $34.58. After opening the day at $35.06, shares of First Community fluctuated between $35.06 and $34.33. 13,055 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 33,000. Tuesday's activity brought First Community’s market cap to $588,449,935.

About First Community Bankshares Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 50 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2020. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.18 billion in combined assets as of December 31, 2020. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.01 billion as of December 31, 2020.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

