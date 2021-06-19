First Community Corp. (FCCO) gains 3.7760% for June 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FCCO - Market Data & News Trade

First Community Corp. (NASDAQ: FCCO) shares gained 3.7760% to end trading Friday at $20.34 per share - a net change of $0.74. Shares traded between $20.44 and $19.25 throughout the day.

About First Community Corp.

First Community Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'FCCO' and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and series, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, and Greenville, South Carolina markets as well as Augusta, Georgia.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

