First Citizens Bancshares, (NC) (FCNCA) gains 2.90% to Close at $792.36 on February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NC - Market Data & News Trade

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - Class A (NASDAQ: FCNCA), a Raleigh, North Carolina, company, gained to close at $792.36 Tuesday after gaining $22.36 (2.90%) on volume of 98,398 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $793.64 to a low of $765.20 while First Citizens Bancshares, (NC)’s market cap now stands at $6,981,658,279.

About First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - Class A

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. Drawing from over a century of experience serving the needs of business customers, First Citizens focuses on developing long-term relationships and offers a comprehensive array of products and services to help small businesses manage their finances and grow. First Citizens Bank is a major subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc., which has over $48 billion in assets.

Visit First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles