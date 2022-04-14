First Citizens Bancshares, (NC) (FCNCA) Drops 1.17% on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NC - Market Data & News Trade

Today First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - Class A (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is trading 1.17% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:51:00 est, was $636.72. First Citizens Bancshares, (NC) has fallen $7.52 so far today.

37,413 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, First Citizens Bancshares, (NC) has moved YTD 22.44%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on First Citizens Bancshares, (NC) visit the company profile.

About First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - Class A

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. Drawing from over a century of experience serving the needs of business customers, First Citizens focuses on developing long-term relationships and offers a comprehensive array of products and services to help small businesses manage their finances and grow. First Citizens Bank is a major subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc., which has over $48 billion in assets.

To get more information on First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications