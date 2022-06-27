First Capital (FCAP) Climbs 7.25% on June 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FCAP - Market Data & News Trade

Today First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: FCAP) is trading 7.25% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:51:52 est, was $28.85. First Capital has moved $1.95 over the previous day’s close.

2,358 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, First Capital has a YTD change of 32.60%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-26.

About First Capital Inc.

First Capital, Inc. is the holding company for First Harrison Bank. The Bank provides banking services to individuals and small businesses in southern Indiana. First Harrison also provides business, consumer, commercial, real estate, and residential construction loans. A subsidiary also provides property and casualty and life insurance products.

