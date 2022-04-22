First Busey (BUSE) Falls in Active Trading for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BUSE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, First Busey Corp. (NASDAQ:BUSE) lost $0.48 to end the day Friday at $23.82.

The company opened at $24.33 and shares fluctuated between $24.89 and $23.82 with 240,455 shares trading hands.

First Busey is averaging 140,359 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 6.37% YTD.

First Busey anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on First Busey visit the company profile.

About First Busey Corp.

Cummins-American Corp. is the holding company for Glenview State Bank, a privately held, locally owned and operated bank established in 1921 - currently with nearly 150 associates and seven branch locations in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). Glenview State Bank is committed to personal service and honest solutions, by being actively involved in the communities it serves.

To get more information on First Busey Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: First Busey Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq