First Bank (NJ) (FRBA) Gains 1.59% on April 19

Today First Bank (NJ) (NASDAQ: FRBA) is trading 1.59% up.

The latest price, as of 11:43:03 est, was $14.29. First Bank (NJ) has moved $0.223 in trading today.

11,659 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, First Bank (NJ) has a YTD change of 2.62%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

About First Bank (NJ)

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor.

