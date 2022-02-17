First Bancshares Miss (FBMS) falls 2.89% for February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FBMS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, First Bancshares Inc Miss Inc’s (NASDAQ: FBMS) stock fell $1.07, accounting for a 2.89% decrease. First Bancshares Miss opened at $36.87 before trading between $36.96 and $35.87 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw First Bancshares Miss’s market cap fall to $756,709,524 on 35,795 shares -below their 30-day average of 93,732.

About First Bancshares Inc Miss

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association ('The First'). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Visit First Bancshares Inc Miss's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on First Bancshares Inc Miss and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: First Bancshares Inc Miss's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles