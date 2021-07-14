First Bancshares Inc Miss (FBMS) gains 0.11% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FBMS - Market Data & News Trade

First Bancshares Inc Miss (NASDAQ: FBMS) shares gained 0.11%, or $0.04 per share, to close Tuesday at $37.07. After opening the day at $36.87, shares of First Bancshares Miss fluctuated between $37.37 and $36.30. 60,781 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 65,262. Tuesday's activity brought First Bancshares Miss’s market cap to $779,164,840.

First Bancshares Miss is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About First Bancshares Inc Miss

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association ('The First'). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

