First American Financial Corp (FAF) gains 0.51% for July 16

First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) shares gained 0.51%, or $0.32 per share, to close Friday at $62.98. After opening the day at $62.94, shares of First American fluctuated between $63.44 and $62.50. 452,484 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 705,132. Friday's activity brought First American’s market cap to $6,911,498,446.

First American is headquartered in Santa Ana, California..

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.7 billion in 2018, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive year.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

