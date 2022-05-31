First-Aberdeen Global Opportunityome Fund (FAM) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for May 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FAM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of First Trust-Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 31.

Ahead of the market's open, First-Aberdeen Global Opportunityome Fund stock has climbed 8.22% from the previous session’s close.

First-Aberdeen Global Opportunityome Fund gained $0.05 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:15:28 est.

About First Trust-Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing its Managed Assets in the world bond markets through a diversified portfolio of investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities. "Managed Assets" means the total asset value of the Fund minus the sum of the Fund's liabilities other than the principal amount of borrowings, if any.

