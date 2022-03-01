Fifth Third (FITB) falls 7.07% to Close at $44.46 on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FITB - Market Data & News Trade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) shares fell 7.07%, or $3.38 per share, to close Tuesday at $44.46. After opening the day at $47.30, shares of Fifth Third fluctuated between $47.53 and $44.16. 7,844,120 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 6,364,658. Tuesday's activity brought Fifth Third’s market cap to $30,399,848,936.

Fifth Third is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio..

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $205 billion in assets and operated 1,134 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,397 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2020, had $434 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

