Fiesta Restaurant (FRGI) Rises 5.07% for August 3

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 5.07% to $8.50 on August 3.

27,153 shares exchanged hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 53,505 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 26.52% so far in 2022.

Fiesta Restaurant shares have traded in a range between $5.89 and $14.17 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Fiesta Restaurant visit the company profile.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises the Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering.

To get more information on Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc's Profile.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

