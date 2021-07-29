Fidus (FDUS) falls 0.42% on Moderate Volume July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FDUS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Fidus Investment Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: FDUS) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 0.42% decrease. Fidus opened at $16.77 before trading between $16.94 and $16.66 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Fidus’s market cap fall to $408,837,702 on 44,249 shares -below their 30-day average of 76,281.

About Fidus Investment Corp

Fidus Investment Corporation provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which management generally defines as U.S. based companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million. The Company's investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity related investments. Fidus seeks to partner with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

