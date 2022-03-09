Fidelity National (FNF) Climbs 2.52% on March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FNF - Market Data & News Trade

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) shares moved 2.52%, or $1.15 per share, as on 11:59:51 est today. Since opening at $46.94, 622,716 shares of Fidelity National have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $47.17 and $46.48.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 12.61%.

Fidelity National expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Fidelity National Financial Inc

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States.

To get more information on Fidelity National Financial Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Fidelity National Financial Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

