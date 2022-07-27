Fidelity D&D, (FDBC) Gains 5.87% on July 27

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) shares moved 5.87%, or $2.265 per share, as on 11:51:23 est today. Opening the day at $38.84, 19,323 shares of Fidelity D&D, have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $42.16 and $38.84.

This year the company has a YTD change of 34.21%.

Fidelity D&D, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank have built a strong history as trusted financial advisors to the clients served by Fidelity Bank, which has built a strong history as a locally owned and operated community bank. Serving the individuals, families, and businesses for over 118 years within Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties and the Lehigh Valley, there are 20 branch offices along with Fidelity Bank Wealth Management offices in Schuylkill County. A full-service, 24-hour, 7 day a week Customer Care Center serves as a virtual branch, accepting and assisting those clients who prefer to open accounts and transact business via telephone, chat or online. Additionally, Fidelity Bank offers full-service Trust & Investment Departments, a Mortgage Center, and an array of personal and business banking products and services.

