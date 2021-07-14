Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) gains 0.58% for July 13

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) shares gained 0.58%, or $0.3 per share, to close Tuesday at $51.65. After opening the day at $51.00, shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp, fluctuated between $52.00 and $51.07. 7,952 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 5,807. Tuesday's activity brought Fidelity D&D Bancorp,’s market cap to $258,020,003.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank have built a strong history as trusted financial advisors to the clients served by Fidelity Bank, which has built a strong history as a locally owned and operated community bank. Serving the individuals, families, and businesses for over 118 years within Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties and the Lehigh Valley, there are 20 branch offices along with Fidelity Bank Wealth Management offices in Schuylkill County. A full-service, 24-hour, 7 day a week Customer Care Center serves as a virtual branch, accepting and assisting those clients who prefer to open accounts and transact business via telephone, chat or online. Additionally, Fidelity Bank offers full-service Trust & Investment Departments, a Mortgage Center, and an array of personal and business banking products and services.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

