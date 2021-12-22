FibroGen (FGEN) falls 1.08% to Close at $14.64 on December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FGEN - Market Data & News Trade

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) shares fell 1.08%, or $0.16 per share, to close Tuesday at $14.64. After opening the day at $14.94, shares of FibroGen fluctuated between $15.13 and $14.48. 637,871 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,652,806. Tuesday's activity brought FibroGen’s market cap to $1,357,273,566.

FibroGen is headquartered in San Francisco, California..

About FibroGen Inc

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

