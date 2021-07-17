FG New America Acquisition Corp - Class A (FGNA) gains 7.90% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FGNA - Market Data & News Trade

FG New America Acquisition Corp - Class A (NYSE: FGNA) shares gained 7.90%, or $0.82 per share, to close Friday at $11.20. After opening the day at $10.36, shares of FG New America fluctuated between $11.40 and $10.36. 801,201 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 365,494. Friday's activity brought FG New America’s market cap to $272,791,400.

About FG New America Acquisition Corp - Class A

FG New America Acquisition Corp. is a blank-check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to concentrate its efforts on identifying businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with particular emphasis on businesses that are providing or changing technology for traditional financial services ('FinTech'), insurance ('InsureTech'), or other sectors where disruptive and/or adaptive technology or other factors are driving changes in a new era in the American business landscape.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

