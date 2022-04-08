FG (FGF) Gains 3.07% on April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FGF - Market Data & News Trade

FG Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: FGF) shares are up 3.07%, or $0.11 per share, as on 11:46:47 est today. Since opening the day at $3.67, 7,300 shares of FG have traded hands and the stock has moved between $3.69 and $3.56.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 4.79%.

FG is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About FG Financial Group Inc

FG Financial Group, Inc. is implementing business plans to operate as a diversified insurance, reinsurance and investment management holding company and is incorporated in Delaware. The Company endeavors to make opportunistic and value-oriented investments in insurance, reinsurance and related businesses. The Company's principal business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company also provides investment management services.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

