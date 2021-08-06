FG (FGF) falls 7.20% in Active Trading on August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FGF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, FG Financial Group Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: FGF) stock fell $0.44, accounting for a 7.20% decrease. FG opened at $6.07 before trading between $6.14 and $5.67 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw FG’s market cap fall to $28,408,838 on 16,961 shares -above their 30-day average of 12,539.

About FG Financial Group Inc

FG Financial Group, Inc. is implementing business plans to operate as a diversified insurance, reinsurance and investment management holding company and is incorporated in Delaware. The Company endeavors to make opportunistic and value-oriented investments in insurance, reinsurance and related businesses. The Company's principal business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company also provides investment management services.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

