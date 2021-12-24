Ferro (FOE) falls 0.14% to Close at $21.74 on December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FOE - Market Data & News Trade

Ferro Corp. (NYSE: FOE), a Mayfield Heights, Ohio, company, fell to close at $21.74 Thursday after losing $0.03 (0.14%) on volume of 801,886 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $21.84 to a low of $21.72 while Ferro’s market cap now stands at $1,798,817,754.

Ferro currently has roughly 4846 employees.

About Ferro Corp.

Ferro Corporation is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Company’s reportable segments include: Performance Colors and Glass and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 5,900 associates globally and reported 2019 sales of $1.0 billion. Included within our employee count are approximately 2,100 employees in our foreign consolidated subsidiaries associated with the Tile Coatings Systems business.

Visit Ferro Corp.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Ferro Corp. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Ferro Corp.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Joan Didion, Revered Essayist and Novelist, Dies at 87 Pfizer and Moderna Boosters Provide 'Significant Increase' in Protection From Omicron Variant: Study US Companies Must Prove Imports From China's Xinjiang Region Are Made Without Forced Labor How To Invest in the $1 Trillion Metaverse