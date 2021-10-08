Fennec (FENC) falls 0.53% on Moderate Volume October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FENC - Market Data & News Trade

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC), a Durham, North Carolina, company, fell to close at $9.31 Thursday after losing $0.05 (0.53%) on volume of 31,818 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.48 to a low of $9.18 while Fennec’s market cap now stands at $242,123,801.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK™ for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. for this potential use. Fennec has a license agreement with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) for exclusive worldwide license rights to intellectual property directed to sodium thiosulfate and its use for chemoprotection, including the prevention of ototoxicity induced by platinum chemotherapy, in humans.

