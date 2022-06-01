FedNat (FNHC) Rises 10.65% on June 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FNHC - Market Data & News Trade

FedNat Holding Co (NASDAQ: FNHC) shares moved 10.65%, or $0.0409 per share, as on 11:56:22 est today. Since opening the day at $0.38, 2,015,593 shares of FedNat exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $0.59 and $0.38.

Already this year the company is down 72.77%.

FedNat expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on FedNat visit the company profile.

About FedNat Holding Co

FedNat Holding Company is a regional insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through its subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries FedNat Insurance Company, Maison Insurance Company, and Monarch National Insurance Company, is focused on providing homeowners insurance in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi.

To get more information on FedNat Holding Co and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: FedNat Holding Co's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Why T-Mobile Is Not Raising Prices Like AT&T and Verizon: Jeff Kagan Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance Dollar Tree Posts Record First Quarter, Leads Nasdaq Gainers