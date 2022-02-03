FedNat (FNHC) falls 3.47% for February 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FNHC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, FedNat Holding Co Inc’s (NASDAQ: FNHC) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 3.47% decrease. FedNat opened at $1.42 before trading between $1.44 and $1.36 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw FedNat’s market cap fall to $24,251,233 on 115,653 shares -above their 30-day average of 78,246.

About FedNat Holding Co

FedNat Holding Company is a regional insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through its subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries FedNat Insurance Company, Maison Insurance Company, and Monarch National Insurance Company, is focused on providing homeowners insurance in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

