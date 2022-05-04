Fedex (FDX) Rises 5.04% for May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FDX - Market Data & News Trade

Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) shares moved 5.04% today on 2,443,072 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 2,168,050 shares traded.

After today’s close at $209.49 the company has a 50 day moving average of $213.24.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-23.

Fedex is down 22.63% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Fedex visit the company profile.

About Fedex Corp

FedEx Corp. provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $75 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its nearly 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities.

