Federal Signal (FSS) falls 6.81% to Close at $33.65 on March 1

Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE: FSS), a Oak Brook, Illinois, company, fell to close at $33.65 Tuesday after losing $2.46 (6.81%) on volume of 718,513 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $36.91 to a low of $33.30 while Federal Signal’s market cap now stands at $2,055,071,757.

About Federal Signal Corp.

Federal Signal Corporation builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where the company works and lives. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

