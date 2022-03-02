Federal Realty (FRT) gains 2.54% on Strong Volume March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FRT - Market Data & News Trade

Federal Realty Investment Trust. (NYSE: FRT) shares gained 2.54%, or $2.96 per share, to close Wednesday at $119.36. After opening the day at $117.54, shares of Federal Realty fluctuated between $119.89 and $117.19. 611,532 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 523,741. Wednesday's activity brought Federal Realty’s market cap to $9,383,703,038.

Federal Realty is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland..

About Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

