Fate (FATE) Climbs 4.95% on April 1

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) shares climbed 4.95%, or $1.92 per share, as on 11:58:47 est today. After Opening the Day at $38.85, 435,771 shares of Fate exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $42.23 and $38.85.

Already the company has a YTD change of 33.74%.

Fate is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Fate Therapeutics Inc

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company's immuno-oncology product candidates include natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell cancer immunotherapies, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). The Company's immuno-regulatory product candidates include ProTmune™, a pharmacologically modulated, donor cell graft that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

