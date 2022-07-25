FAT Brands (FAT) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange fat - Market Data & News Trade

FAT Brands Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:FAT) has already fallen $-0.46 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $8.68, FAT Brands has moved 5.30% lower ahead of market open.

The company is up 14.97% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for FAT Brands investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on FAT Brands Inc - Class A visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:42:36 est.

About FAT Brands Inc - Class A

FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Bu alo's Cafe, Bu alo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 675 units worldwide.

To get more information on FAT Brands Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: FAT Brands Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles