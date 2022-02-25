FAT Brands (FAT) gains 6.37% for February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange fat - Market Data & News Trade

FAT Brands Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: FAT), a Beverly Hills, California, company, gained to close at $7.51 Friday after gaining $0.45 (6.37%) on volume of 18,825 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $7.59 to a low of $7.13 while FAT Brands’s market cap now stands at $125,842,381.

About FAT Brands Inc - Class A

FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Bu alo's Cafe, Bu alo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 675 units worldwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

