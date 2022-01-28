Faro (FARO) falls 5.21% to Close at $50.37 on January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FARO - Market Data & News Trade

Faro Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) shares fell 5.21%, or $2.77 per share, to close Thursday at $50.37. After opening the day at $53.68, shares of Faro fluctuated between $54.40 and $50.01. 137,986 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 84,650. Thursday's activity brought Faro’s market cap to $916,923,542.

Faro is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida..

About Faro Technologies Inc.

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to quickly and easily measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision and immediacy.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

