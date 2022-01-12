Farmers & Merchants (FMAO) falls 1.21% on Moderate Volume January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FMAO - Market Data & News Trade

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FMAO) shares fell 1.21%, or $0.39 per share, to close Tuesday at $31.93. After opening the day at $32.32, shares of Farmers & Merchants fluctuated between $32.89 and $31.75. 12,684 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 26,564. Tuesday's activity brought Farmers & Merchants’s market cap to $417,204,820.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Its offices are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, it has offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.

