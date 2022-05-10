Fanhua (FANH) Rises 3.09% on May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FANH - Market Data & News Trade

Fanhua Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: FANH) has risen $0.18 (3.09%) and is currently sitting at $6.00, as of 11:47:56 est on May 10.

3,446 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 1.36% over the last 5 days and shares fell 19.50% over the last 30 days.

Fanhua anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Fanhua visit the company profile.

About Fanhua Inc - ADR

Fanhua Inc. is a leading independent financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, the company offers a wide variety of financial products and services to individuals, including life and property and casualty insurance products. Fanhua also provides insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations, as well as value-added services, such as emergency vehicle roadside assistance.

To get more information on Fanhua Inc - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Fanhua Inc - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering