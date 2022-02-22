Fanhua (FANH) gains 3.38% to Close at $6.73 on February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FANH - Market Data & News Trade

Fanhua Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: FANH), a Guangzhou, Guangdong, company, gained to close at $6.73 Tuesday after gaining $0.22 (3.38%) on volume of 22,102 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.75 to a low of $6.38 while Fanhua’s market cap now stands at $361,364,584.

About Fanhua Inc - ADR

Fanhua Inc. is a leading independent financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, the company offers a wide variety of financial products and services to individuals, including life and property and casualty insurance products. Fanhua also provides insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations, as well as value-added services, such as emergency vehicle roadside assistance.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

