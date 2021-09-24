Fangdd Network (DUO) falls 2.17% to Close at $1.12 on September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DUO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Fangdd Network Group Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: DUO) stock fell $0.025, accounting for a 2.17% decrease. Fangdd Network opened at $1.15 before trading between $1.15 and $1.07 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Fangdd Network’s market cap fall to $61,930,397 on 195,885 shares -below their 30-day average of 358,110.

About Fangdd Network Group Ltd - ADR

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. ('FangDD' or the 'Company') is a leading property technology company in China, operating one of the largest online real estate marketplaces in the country. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud and big data, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate agents conduct business through a suite of modular products and services powered by SaaS tools, productions and technology. Of the approximately 2.0 million real estate agents in China, more than 1,250,000 were on its platform as of December 31, 2019.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

