Fangdd Network (DUO) drops 14.29% for January 21

Today, Fangdd Network Group Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: DUO) stock dropped $0.0545, accounting for a 14.29% decrease. Fangdd Network opened at $0.35 before trading between $0.37 and $0.30 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Fangdd Network’s market cap fall to $18,001,102 on 3,457,258 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,343,251.

About Fangdd Network Group Ltd - ADR

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. ('FangDD' or the 'Company') is a leading property technology company in China, operating one of the largest online real estate marketplaces in the country. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud and big data, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate agents conduct business through a suite of modular products and services powered by SaaS tools, productions and technology. Of the approximately 2.0 million real estate agents in China, more than 1,250,000 were on its platform as of December 31, 2019.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

